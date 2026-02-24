MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Mercenaries from Brazil returning from the Ukrainian conflict zone could pose potential threats to their country for several reasons, Brazilian foreign affairs journalist and Eurasian geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar told TASS.

"They could, by definition, become dangerous depending on what they plan to do. For instance, if they want to sell their military knowledge for some, you know, obscure causes, this could become a problem, of course. So <...> that's another headache for the Brazilian federal police. <...> So these guys, when they come back, they'll be under watch, no question," the journalist said.

He explained that people returning from hot spots often suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, which complicates their reintegration into society. "First of all, this is a syndrome of everyone who's been involved in a war for at least one to two years. The syndrome [implicates] when you come back, you cannot fit into society. And this doesn't depend on nationality. This is human nature and the stress and, of course, the terror that you see face-to-face when you are on the battlefield," Escobar noted.

In addition, the combat experience of mercenaries living in favelas, or Brazilian slums, may be exploited by criminal groups. Experts have repeatedly pointed to similar risks in Colombia, where mercenaries’ experience with drones acquired in Ukraine has reportedly been used to assist drug cartels.

"It is business, of course. They go to hot zones to acquire first-hand experience in all the techniques that are being developed, and now it's latest generation drone war. This can be very, very dangerous because this can be redistributed from Colombia to other parts of South America involved in the drug trade," the journalist concluded.

Earlier reports indicated that the Foreign Recruitment Center for the Ukrainian army was recruiting a group of Brazilian soldiers to be sent to Ukraine in the coming month and was prepared to organize the deployment of willing citizens free of charge. According to data obtained by TASS, five individuals responded to the call.

The Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported that mercenaries from various countries are serving in Ukraine’s military ranks and that the Kiev regime uses them as cannon fodder. The Russian military continues to destroy them.