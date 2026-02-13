MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation is preparing for a new round of trilateral settlement negotiations scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva, Vladimir Zelensky’s communications advisor, Dmitry Litvin, reported.

"As of today, the Ukrainian delegation is preparing," the local "Novosti. Live" publication quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the date and venue for the new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Later, ussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that talks aimed at achieving results do not lend themselves to publicity; that’s why Moscow "maintains a diplomatic silence" on the results of the Abu Dhabi contacts.