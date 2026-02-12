OpenAI, Anthropic experts warned about AI rampant development risks

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. A number of senior specialists in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere from OpenAI, Anthropic and other research centers stepped down from their positions as a token of their protest against the alleged negligence of corporate management that does not address risks of excessive AI implementation in human life, Axios web portal said.

Experts highlight mounting risks of AI development calling it the "existential threat," which is recognized in particular by technology majors. Anthropic released a report stating that AI can be potentially used in preparations for committing grave crimes, including chemical weapons development. Autonomous work of AI is yet another danger and its results may have unpredictable consequences, analysts said.