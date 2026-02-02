Von der Leyen promises Zelensky to present 20th package of Russia sanctions soon

BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has promised Vladimir Zelensky in a phone call that the 20th package of sanctions against Russia will come out very soon.

"I spoke with Zelensky ahead of the peace talks this week," she wrote X, promising "unwavering support for Ukraine."

"Very soon we will present the 20th package of sanctions," von der Leyen said, arguing that this "is being done to increase pressure on Russia."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the second round of work of a security group of Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the GRU General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was at the head of the Ukrainian part of the working group.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported citing sources that the European Commission intends, in particular, to ban all EU member states from purchasing platinum, copper, iridium and rhodium from Russia as part of the 20th package of sanctions.