French MFA criticizes NATO chief's remarks on Europe's inability to defend itself

PARIS, January 27. /TASS/. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot rejected NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s words that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States.

"No, dear Mark Rutte. Europeans can and must take responsibility for their own security. Even the US agrees with this. This is the European pillar of NATO," Barrot wrote on X, posting a video of Rutte’s remarks.

Earlier, the NATO secretary general said that Europe is unable to defend itself without the United States and that those who believe otherwise are under an illusion.