North Korean missiles reach altitude of nearly 80 kilometers — Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO, January 27. /TASS/. Two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea earlier today toward the Sea of Japan reached maximum altitudes of 80 and 70 kilometers, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement obtained by TASS.

According to the agency, the first missile was launched at 3:54 p.m. local time (6:54 a.m. GMT) and flew about 350 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 80 kilometers. The second missile was launched at 4:02 p.m. local time (7:02 a.m. GMT) and flew about 340 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 70 kilometers. The Japan Coast Guard once again called on all vessels in the region to avoid approaching any debris from the missiles and to report any debris directly to the authorities.

In turn, the Kyodo news agency reported that the Japanese government sent North Korea "a strong protest" through diplomatic channels, calling the missile launches "a direct violation of all existing UN Security Council resolutions."

Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard reported that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles that fell outside Japan’s economic zone in the Sea of Japan. There was no information of the damage or casualties as a result of the missile launches.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, this is North Korea’s second missile launch of 2026, following the first on January 4.