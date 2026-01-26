Readiness inspections in Belarusian Armed Forces will continue until spring — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that the readiness inspections of the Belarusian Armed Forces, which commenced in January, will continue through the spring. The announcement was made during a meeting dedicated to the creation of an educational center aimed at cultivating talented youth for future professions.

According to the BelTA news agency, Lukashenko addressed recent technological advancements, highlighting the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). "Entire factories and plants are producing them," he remarked. "Not only the Ukrainians but also the Russians are deploying UAVs today, and they are fighting quite effectively."

In light of these developments, Lukashenko emphasized that he is personally overseeing the ongoing inspections of the armed forces. "This process will persist under these challenging conditions until spring," he affirmed.

He also raised questions about the tactical utility of UAVs for Belarus in potential military scenarios. "Would they be truly effective in forested and marshy terrains? Especially in heavily wooded areas. In the steppe or desert, the situation is straightforward: launch a drone, locate the target, and strike - nothing obstructs the process. But in forested regions, I have my doubts," the president noted, sharing his personal perspective.

The large-scale inspection was initiated on January 16 under Lukashenko's direct orders, with the president personally monitoring the process. Meanwhile, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that the armed forces have begun assessing the combat readiness of various units and formations. He clarified that the inspections conducted by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, which started on January 16, are separate from the presidential-led inspections - parallel efforts aimed at ensuring military preparedness.