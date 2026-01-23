Guinea ready to buy Russian wheat — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Republic of Guinea is ready to purchase wheat from Russia, as well as everything necessary for the construction of infrastructure facilities, the republic’s Ambassador to Russia Yiankoye Haba said in an interview with TASS.

Conakry and Moscow are exploring several areas of trade and economic cooperation, he noted. "In particular, this includes the grain sector, specifically wheat supplies. This also refers to supply of everything necessary for the construction of infrastructure facilities and a number of other areas," the diplomat said.