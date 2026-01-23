Deputy head of military intelligence added to Kiev’s delegation in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has expanded the Ukrainian delegation that will negotiate with the Russian and American teams in Abu Dhabi by including Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry.

"I've expanded the team. Of course, head of the delegation [Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem] Umerov will be there, [Zelensky’s office head Kirill] Budanov (on the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia], [head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party David] Arakhamia. There will definitely be general [Chief of the General Staff Andrey] Gnatov. I asked [GUR head Oleg] Ivashchenko to send Skibitsky along with Gnatov, so that there would be military and intelligence representatives. There will also be diplomats, [first deputy head of Zelensky's office Sergey] Kislitsa, and a few more people," Zelensky told Ukrainian media.

He also said that he always wants European partners to participate in the talks, but only the Russian and US teams will negotiate on January 23 and 24. Zelensky said that after the negotiations he would brief the European allies.

He also said that in the afternoon he would talk with the Ukrainian delegation about the framework of the mandate for negotiations with Russia and the United States by phone.

"As for the mandate with which the group went, I am convinced that it is clear to everyone. However, we agreed that around three or four in the evening we will discuss by telephone what we will talk about, what we expect, what can be discussed and what cannot," he told reporters.

Earlier, Corriere della Sera, citing sources, reported that four documents will be presented at the meeting expected to form the basis of a peace treaty.