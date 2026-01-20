EU to include Arctic in new 2026 security strategy

GENEVA, January 20. /TASS/. The European Commission will include the Arctic region in its new security strategy that will be published in 2026, its President Ursula von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"That is why Europe is preparing its own security strategy, which we plan to present later this year. As part of this, we are updating our Arctic strategy," von der Leyen said.

"When it comes to the security of the Arctic region, Europe is fully committed. And we share the objectives of the United States in this regard," she noted, adding that the northern NATO members have "Arctic-ready forces" at the moment.