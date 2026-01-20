MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. In the first year of his second term, US President Donald Trump has appointed himself the "Chairman of the Globe," in an ego-driven attempt to carve out his place in the history books, Konstantin Kalachev, a political scientist and expert at the P.A. Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics has told TASS.

"This year has been marked by US President Donald Trump's open embrace of national egotism and the glorification of his own role in history," Kalachev said. "Trump wants a new world order in which he plays the role of 'Chairman of the Globe.'"

Kalachev recalled that in just one year under Trump, the US kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, launched strikes against Iran, announced the creation of a Board of Peace that could become an alternative to the UN, imposed tariffs on uncooperative countries, and laid claim to the entire Western Hemisphere, insisting on the annexation of Canada and Greenland, angering its allies.

"This brings to mind King Louis XIV of France, who once declared, 'I am the state’," Kalachev noted. "Cunning plans, trade and economic strategies, the struggle for global hegemony and an American-centric world, the imposition of paleoconservatism - all of this is true. But it’s all secondary to Trump's ego. Louis XIV didn't have the capabilities of an American president. As the Chairman of the Globe, Trump is a living illustration of how personalities impact history. Clearly, the conditions for the emergence of such a character had to be objectively ripe."

Kalachev believes that Trump's increased activity in annexing Greenland was the final "nail in the coffin of the world order" that had existed for 80 years.