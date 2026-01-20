MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is not expected to take part in the events of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as indicated by the event’s program seen by a TASS correspondent.

The program includes a panel discussion on Ukraine, which will be represented by Zelensky’s office head Kirill Budanov (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia). According to the program’s current edition, Zelensky will not participate in other events either.

Zelensky’s potential participation in the Davos forum was announced earlier in various media outlets, with most of them claiming that Zelensky’s key expectation was to meet with US President Donald Trump. In particular, Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing his sources, reported that Zelensky might attend Davos if a meeting with Trump were arranged. Politico, citing sources, noted, however, that Zelensky wants to hold a personal meeting with Trump while the latter is reluctant.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said that he "chooses Ukraine" and decided not to leave the country amid energy problems. In addition, he wrote on his Telegram channel that Ukraine would be represented at the forum "only if meeting in Davos can give it more protection." However, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) noted that Zelensky has cancelled his trip to Davos after his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump to sign a plan for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction fell through.

The World Economic Forum, a Swiss non-governmental organization, hosts annual gatherings that bring together business leaders, political figures, and experts from various fields. This year's meeting is scheduled from January 19 to 23.