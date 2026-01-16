Greenland’s economy slows as US revives annexation talk — expert

MADRID, January 16. /TASS/. Economic activity in Greenland has slowed down after the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term and his statements about taking the island over, Secretary-General of the Greenland Business Association Dan Sivertsen told El Mundo newspaper.

"Businesses thrive on stability, while we’re seeing increased hesitancy with regard to investments in the tourist and construction sectors amid the current geopolitical situation," Sivertsen said. "Since Donald Trump took office for a second time and started talking about taking control of Greenland, economic activity has slowed down," he noted.

The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States. Greenland is now part of Denmark as an autonomous territory.