Denmark to strengthen military presence in Greenland after US criticism — AFP

PARIS, January 14. /TASS/. Denmark will boost its military contingent in Greenland following criticism from the United States regarding the territory's limited defense capabilities, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said as quoted by AFP.

"We will continue to expand our military presence in Greenland," he said.

The minister noted that Denmark will pay greater attention to exercises within the NATO framework and to enhancing the presence of alliance forces in the Arctic.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had earlier questioned Denmark's right to control the island and said it should become part of the United States. Later, Trump claimed that Greenland's defense consists of just two teams and argued that Russia or China could allegedly "take" the island if the United States did not act.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO commitments, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the US pledged to defend the island against possible aggression.