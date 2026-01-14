United States, Israel’s actions threaten security in Middle East — Iran's Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, January 14. /TASS/. The way the United States and Israel are acting with regard to Iran threatens security in the entire Middle East, Foreign Minister of the Islamic republic Abbas Araghchi said, according to a Telegram post from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During a telephone conversation with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Araghchi "warned of the consequences of the irresponsible and dangerous behavior of the United States and the Zionist regime, for regional security."

The Iranian foreign minister also called Washington's "provocative statements" a "blatant interference in the internal affairs" of the Islamic republic and "stressed the determination of the Iranian people to defend the national sovereignty of [their country], to protect its security and dignity from any foreign interference and threat."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Tehran blames Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic republic.