Netherlands mulls sending its troops to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, December 16. /TASS/. The Dutch authorities have not ruled out the possibility of deploying a military contingent in Ukraine as a security guarantee for Kiev, Foreign Minister David van Weel said.

"Yes, we will be talking about this in the coming weeks," he said on WNL television when asked about the potential participation of Dutch military personnel in a possible mission in Ukraine.

He stressed that The Hague prioritizes "military security guarantees" for Kiev. "These are primarily military measures. How exactly they will be implemented, where the troops will be stationed, and what the contribution of individual countries will be is still being worked out," he said.