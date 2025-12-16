About 400 people killed in Gaza as Israel violates truce — Hamas

CAIRO, December 16. /TASS/. About 400 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli military violations of the Gaza Strip ceasefire, which came into force on October 10, Ghazi Hamad, a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

"Since the ceasefire agreement came into force, about 400 people have been killed. It is important to clarify that more than 95% of the dead are civilians," he said in a comment to the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.

According to him, the Gaza authorities have recorded 813 violations of the agreements by Israel. Hamad called on the mediators in the negotiations to "take action," adding that Israel's actions "pose a serious threat" to the Gaza agreement.

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after the penetration of armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of the border settlements and the seizure of more than 250 hostages. Israel retaliated with a military operation in the Gaza strip to destroy Hamas’ military and political structures and free all the abductees.

On October 9 this year, Israel and Hamas, through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire came into force on October 10. Under the agreement, Israel withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the territory of Gaza under its control.