Israeli forces shell outskirts of village in southern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, December 16. /TASS/. The Israeli army shelled the outskirts of the village of Jamla in the province of Deraa, located in southern Syria, according to Syria TV.

Details about the consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

On September 17, 2025, Syrian Foreign Minister in the transitional government Asaad al-Sheibani and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer held talks in London. The talks were mediated by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Tom Barrack. According to Syria TV, the sides discussed a new draft agreement on security measures that was supposed to supersede the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Following these negotiations, Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said that Damascus could soon sign a security agreement with Israel but this would not mean "a normalization in relations" with the Jewish state or Damascus’ intention to join the Abraham Accords. However, according to the Al Arabiya television channel, further talks on this matter have stalled.