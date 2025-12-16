EU ambassadors fail to convince Belgium on Russian assets expropriation issue — newspaper

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. Belgian authorities believe that the latest proposals of EU representatives do not satisfy the country and it needs further guarantees, the Politico news outlet said, citing sources.

The latest proposal consisted of three points, according to the newspaper. As indicated there, Belgium may use financing in the amount of the whole package if it faces lawsuits or other retaliatory measures of Moscow. Furthermore, the country can rely on the security system irrespective of the total amount of financial guarantees to be provided by individual EU member-states and no sums will be transferred to Ukraine until guarantees are provided. At the same time, all the European capitals will receive an instruction to simultaneously cancel bilateral investment agreements with Russia.

According to unnamed diplomats, Belgium rejected these proposals because the country needs further guarantees that it will not be exposed to disproportionate risks.

On December 12, the EU Council made the decision on blocking Russian sovereign assets for an indefinite period.