Up to 130,000 Cambodian children displaced due to border clashes with Thailand

HANOI, December 16. /TASS/. The renewed fighting at the border with Thailand has forced almost 130,000 Cambodian children and their families to leave their homes, the country’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra reported.

"More than 127,000 children have fled with their parents and families, leaving behind their homes and schools," the Khmer Times quoted him as saying.

According to the latest data, as of December 16, roughly 126,500 families, or 422,700 residents of six Cambodian provinces, were forcibly displaced amid escalating border tensions. Among them are about 344,000 women and children.

The hostilities in Cambodia have taken the lives of 15 civilians, and 76 others were wounded. Since the conflict escalated this December, 42 residential buildings, several religious sites, and transport infrastructure have been damaged.

Clashes involving small arms began along the Thailand-Cambodia border on December 7.

The Royal Thai Army said that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area in the early morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia’s military infrastructure. There were reports of casualties among the military. The Russian embassies in both countries advised Russian tourists to refrain from visiting the border areas.