Turkey plans to boost trade with Turkic nations to $100 billion per year — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, December 15. /TASS/. Ankara intends to increase annual trade with nations in the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) to $100 billion under its Strategy as part of its "Vision of the Turkic World" strategy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Our goal is to increase the volume of trade with the Turkic world to $100 billion per year," Erdogan said.

According to him, over the past 30 years, the Turkic countries-members of the OTG have "forged unprecedented ties in such areas as education, trade, security, energy, culture and art. We strive to deepen integration between the Turkic states and strengthen multifaceted cooperation within the framework of the institutional structure. Economic development, cultural solidarity, strategic cooperation and ensuring peace in the region are the main elements of our strategy," Erdogan said as quoted by the TRT Haber TV channel.

The OTG was established in 2009 as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council). It received its current name in November 2021. The organization includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, with Turkmenistan, Hungary and the internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participating as observers. Its last summit was held in Azerbaijan this October.