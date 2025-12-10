Talks on key documents of Ukrainian settlement 'far from over' — WP

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The talks on the Ukrainian settlement regarding the US settlement plan, security guarantees, and economic recovery are "far from over," The Washington Post reported citing sources.

According to their information, a joint set of amendments is scheduled to be published on Wednesday. WP said that on the economic recovery front, American officials are negotiating with financial giant BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to resume the plan to create a $400 billion Ukrainian Development Fund with the participation of the World Bank.

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Russian leader’s Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

Zelensky said on Monday that a new version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. He said that "the plan has been reduced from 28 points to 20," and a compromise on the issue of territories "has not yet been found."