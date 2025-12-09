Europe may be included in Eurasian security architecture when it matures — expert

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. There is a place for Europe in Eurasian security architecture when it matures to that point, said Valdai International Discussion Club Program Director Ivan Timofeyev.

"My colleagues have commented, both at the official and unofficial levels, that one day, Europe, when it matures, may become part of this architecture. But now, reading the National Security Strategy of the US, where Europe is spoken of in a way it hasn’t been for the last 90 years, since the 1930s [of the 20th century], the thought arises that yes, Europe does have a place int the Eurasian security architecture, when it’s time for it," he said at a conference of the expert club on the topic "Security in Eurasia: from Concept to Practice."

As Timofeyev noted, the causes of the European security system crisis accumulated over a very long time, the system’s shortcomings were neither removed nor corrected, which ultimately resulted in its demise. "The current crisis around Ukraine, the Ukrainian conflict that we are observing, is the nerve of this crisis, its concentrated expression," the expert added.

In connection to this, Timofeyev emphasized, we need a new security system. "There are new centers of power, without doubt, that are developing, speaking with a new voice and are a source of modernization. And this is our new reality. These centers of power are mainly concentrated on the Eurasian continent," he concluded.