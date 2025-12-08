West cannot provide effective response to Russian-Chinese partnership — newspaper

MADRID, December 8. /TASS/. Western countries are currently unable to provide an effective and coordinated response to the strategic partnership between Russia and China, the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported.

According to the publication, "the West, [which is] in the midst of an existential crisis, with the US and Europe increasingly drifting apart [from each other], is watching with alarm" the cooperation between Russia and China. The newspaper believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin gets along with Chinese President Xi Jinping better than US President Donald Trump does with his supposed European allies. In this regard, the news outlet thinks that the West is currently unable to provide "an effective and coordinated response to this strategic partnership" between Moscow and Beijing.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian-Chinese relations of a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era, are experiencing the best period in their history. According to Putin, relations between the two states are based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit , and mutual support regarding all issues that affect each other's fundamental interests and at the same time, they are not directed against anyone.