NEW DELHI, December 8. /TASS/. The 23rd Russian-Indian summit held in the Indian capital demonstrated to the global community that Russia remains resilient and not isolated, while India is committed to maintaining an independent foreign policy despite Western pressures aimed at weakening their relationship, says Nandan Unnikrishnan, an Indian political scientist and honorary research fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.

"From a symbolic standpoint, this event was highly significant. It demonstrated that Russia is not isolated on the world stage, despite Western efforts to boycott it. Simultaneously, India showcased its readiness to pursue an autonomous foreign policy, resisting external pressures, and reaffirmed that its relations with Russia are not contingent on Western opinions," Unnikrishnan explained commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit.

He further emphasized that "if the West approaches global developments with realism, it must recognize that India has no intention of abandoning its friendship with Russia. Russia has clearly conveyed to the world that it values its partnership with India and has no plans to diminish these ties. Anyone who had the delusion that India would turn its back on Russia is likely to be disappointed," he added.

Unnikrishnan highlighted the significance of the visit, describing it as both "important and successful." Both nations stressed the importance of advancing cooperation through innovative approaches that account for shifts not only in geopolitics but also in technological progress. They aim to explore new avenues of collaboration beyond traditional sectors such as defense and energy - covering areas like peaceful nuclear energy, space exploration, technological innovation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and more.

The summit also "placed a strong emphasis on economic cooperation as the new foundation for India-Russia relations," Unnikrishnan noted, calling this development "remarkable and vital."

On December 5, President Putin concluded a two-day state visit to India, during which he engaged in bilateral talks in New Delhi, participated in a Russian-Indian business forum, and paid tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. The visit culminated in the signing of several bilateral agreements.