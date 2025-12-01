Crew safe after series of blasts damage oil tanker off coast of Senegal — company

PRETORIA, December 1. /TASS/. Four external explosions have borne holes in the hull of the Mersin tanker off the coast of Senegal near Dakar, with no injuries reported, according to Turkish company Besiktas Denizcilik, the owner.

"We consider it necessary to inform the public about what is happening with the Mersin tanker, which we are repairing," Turkish news portal Denizhaber quotes its statement. "On November 27, four explosions of an external origin occurred while our vessel was parked off the coast of Dakar, as a result of which the engine room was flooded with seawater."

The company said that the situation was quickly brought under control and all crew were promptly brought ashore. The crew consists of 22 people: 17 Indian citizens and five Turkish citizens.

According to Besiktas Denizcilik, the vessel is stable, although it is leaning to one side. The tanker is anchored in Senegal's internal waters 10 km off the coast and poses no threat to navigation. The vessel is not in danger of flooding.

Senegalese publication Dakar Actu said that Mersin, which is carrying about 30,000 tons of oil products, could have been subjected to a "Ukrainian naval attack." The Senegal Maritime Safety Authority has set up a crisis center and is taking measures to prevent the oil from spilling into the water. An operation to pump oil products out of the ship is expected shortly.

According to TASS sources on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Mersin left the Russian port of Taman for Dakar in August. The tanker, built in 2009 and with a displacement of 59,000 tons, is registered in Panama and carries its flag.