MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two Russian female weightlifters have been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The athletes are Ksenia Paskhina, 31, who is the 2019 European champion in women’s under-87 kg weight category and Anna Zubko, 26, who is the winner of the 2025 Russian Weightlifting Championship in women’s under under-87 kg weight category.

The website claims that they infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.