Zelensky wants to quickly move past corruption scandal — The Guardian

LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. By accepting the resignation of his Chief of Staff Andrey Yermak, Vladimir Zelensky wants to quickly put the high-profile corruption scandal in Ukraine behind him, The Guardian wrote.

"Yermak’s resignation just hours after his property was raided by anti-corruption agencies is clearly an attempt to quickly move past the controversy which comes at what is probably the worst possible moment for Ukraine, as it faces growing pressure from allies and enemies alike, and in particular from the increasingly impatient US administration under Donald Trump," the article says.

"This is a massive, massive moment for Zelensky and Ukraine," The Guardian wrote.

On Friday, reports started to come about searches at Yermak’s apartment and office. Yermak himself confirmed the information later, adding that he was cooperating with the investigators. Later, Zelensky said Yermak had tendered his resignation.