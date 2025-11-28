FACTBOX: Searches at Zelensky's office chief Andrey Yermak

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have officially confirmed that searches are being conducted at the residence of the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, according to a statement published on the agencies' Telegram channel.

TASS has compiled the key developments of the situation.

Searches

- The first reports of searches at Yermak's residence originated from Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

- The media published a photo from the scene, showing about 10 NABU and SAPO employees passing through a checkpoint in the government quarter of Kiev.

- Investigative activities at Yermak's residence and office have been ongoing since early morning, according to the Ukrainian publication Mirror of the Week.

- NABU and SAPO officially confirmed the searches at Yermak's residence, saying they would provide further details later.

- Searches are taking place due to Yermak's alleged orders to monitor activities of NABU and SAPO detectives, as well as his involvement in corruption schemes related to the Timur Mindich case, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) wrote on Telegram.

Yermak's statement

- Yermak confirmed the searches on Telegram.

- According to him, his lawyers are at the scene, and he is providing full cooperation.

- Yermak did not disclose his own whereabouts.

Operation Midas, Mindich case

- On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation called Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector.

- Timur Mindich, a businessman and friend of Zelensky, was identified as leading the scheme.

- Searches were conducted at his home, as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who later resigned, and at the Energoatom company.

- According to the investigation, participants in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million.

- The same day, NABU began publishing excerpts from recordings of conversations in Mindich's apartment discussing corruption schemes; in total, there are 1,000 hours of audio recordings.

- On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including against Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as against former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who is Zelensky's friend and godfather.

- Mindich, referred to as "Zelensky's wallet," left Ukraine a few hours before the searches and is currently in Israel.

- On November 17, reports emerged that Yermak may have appeared in NABU recordings under the pseudonym Ali Baba.