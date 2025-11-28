Raids reported at the head of Zelensky’s office — Ukrainian MP

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies are currently raiding the office of Andrey Yermak, who heads Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported via Telegram.

"NABU (the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - TASS) and SAPO (the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office - TASS) have been raiding the office of Andrey Yermak since early morning," the legislator wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainska Pravda news website released images from the government district and said its journalists had recorded around 10 employees of NABU and SAPO at the location.

There has been no comment from Yermak himself.

On November 10, the two anti-corruption agencies held a large-scale operation, dubbed Midas, to uncover a major corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector. The offices of businessman Timur Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who has now been dismissed from office, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to investigators, those involved in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million. On the same day, NABU began publishing fragments of recordings of conversations in Mindich’s apartment, in which corruption schemes were discussed. There are 1,000 hours of audio recordings in total.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains close to Zelensky. Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, fleeing to Israel.

On November 17, information emerged that Yermak might appear on the tapes made in Mindich’s apartment under the pseudonym Ali Baba.