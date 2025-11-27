Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage extradited to Germany — news agency

BERLIN, November 27. /TASS/. After more than three months, Italy handed over Ukrainian citizen Sergey Kuznetsov, suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, to German police, the DPA news agency reported, citing sources in the German judiciary.

According to its information, he will soon be taken to Karlsruhe, where the German Public Prosecutor General’s Office is located. Earlier, media outlets reported that he will appear before an investigating judge on November 28, who will decide on a preventive measure. The trial will most likely take place in Hamburg.