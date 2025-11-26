Trump says progress made in talks on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said progress had been made in talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

"We're having good talks. We started with Russia, and we're having some talks with Russia," he told reporters.

When asked what outcome he expects, Trump replied: "We won't know for a little while, but we'll we're making progress."

"People are starting to realize it's a good deal for both parties," Trump said, referring to his 28-point plan.

Speaking about Ukraine’s attitude to the consultations, Trump said: "I think they're pretty happy about it. They'd like to see it [the conflict] end."