Turkey to host COP31 climatic conference

ANKARA, November 23. /TASS/. Turkey will host the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Chance, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum said.

"Hundreds of bilateral meetings were held, visits to dozens of countries on climate issues, and days of diplomatic talks. Finally, Turkey will preside and host the COP31. Having assumed this historical responsibility, we start from today the most important marathon for our common house, our world," the minister wrote on the X.

Australia and Turkey competed for the right to host this event.

Turkey plans within the framework of COP31 activities "to implement fair, inclusive, open and transparent process in accordance with the goal of reaching the Net Zero by 2053 and the vision of the green transformation process stated by President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan," the minister noted.

The COP31 conference is planned to be held in Antalya and the COP31 leaders’ summit will be organized in Istanbul, Kurum said earlier.