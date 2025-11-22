European leaders may visit Washington to discuss plan on Ukraine — TV

LONDON, November 23. /TASS/. Leaders of European countries may come to Washington next week to discuss the plan of US President Donald Trump for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Sky News television reported.

Certain European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, may visit Washington early next week in attempt to convince the US leader to make amendments to his peace plan, the TV channel said. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer will hardly go to the United States before the budget address to be presented by the government on November 26, it noted.

Sky News compared the possible future visit of European leaders with their previous collective trip to the White House after the Russia-US summit in Alaska.