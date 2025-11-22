Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan — Sky News

LONDON, November 22. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked over the phone to US President Donald Trump to discuss the US plan on Ukrainian settlement, the Sky News reported citing a spokesperson for the UK premier’s office.

In his words, the leaders have tasked their negotiation teams with continuing discussions on the peace plan in Geneva on November 23.

Prior to the talk, Starmer phoned Vladimir Zelensky.

The premier’s spokesman added that Starmer and Trump plan to have another phone conversation on November 23.

Earlier in the day, Starmer confirmed in an interview to Sky News that Geneva will host Ukraine settlement talks, bringing together delegates from the United States, Europe and European countries on November 23.