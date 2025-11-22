Ukrainian delegation arrives in Switzerland for consultations on Trump’s plan

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. A delegation of Ukrainian officials has arrived in Switzerland for consultations on the peace plan, put forward by US President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Insider portal reported.

The portal said the delegation includes Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

On its Telegram channel, Insider published a short video of Umerov standing next to a car with an oval country code sticker, showing the vehicle’s country’s registration, Switzerland.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier in the day that Geneva will host talks on Ukrainian conflict settlement, involving delegates from the United States, Ukraine and Europe. Germany’s DPA news agency said, citing government sources, that Washington will send Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to the talks.