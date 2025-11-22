US tells NATO allies that rejecting deal will only make it worse for Ukraine — newspaper

LONDON, November 22. /TASS/. US officials explained to NATO allies that if Ukraine rejects US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan, the next offer that Kiev will receive will be much worse, The Guardian wrote citing sources.

According to the article, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll told NATO ambassadors in Kiev that "no deal is perfect, but it must be done sooner rather than later."

The report says the atmosphere at the talks was "somber." A European diplomatic source told the newspaper that it was a "nightmare meeting" similar to the disastrous conversation between Trump and Vladmir Zelensky in early 2025.

Also, the US side made it clear that it was the best offer that Kiev will ever get, and, if Zelensky refuses to sign it, he will face a much worse deal in future.