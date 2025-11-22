EU leaders send amended plan on Ukraine to Washington — magazine

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. Leaders of several European countries have sent to Washington their own version of the US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Der Spiegel magazine wrote.

The report said the European leaders had worked on their own proposals since Friday evening, and drafted their own variant which is an amended version of the US plan.

Earlier, leaders of the European Commission, several EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and Japan have published a statement, saying that the US plan "will require additional work" and expressed their concern about the provision on capping Ukraine’s armed forces.

They also demanded that the United States took into account EU and NATO’s opinion during "implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO," implying European sanctions against Russia and the European Commission’s plan to expropriate immobilized Russian assets.