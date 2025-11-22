{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU leaders send amended plan on Ukraine to Washington — magazine

European leaders had worked on their own proposals since Friday evening

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. Leaders of several European countries have sent to Washington their own version of the US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Der Spiegel magazine wrote.

The report said the European leaders had worked on their own proposals since Friday evening, and drafted their own variant which is an amended version of the US plan.

Earlier, leaders of the European Commission, several EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and Japan have published a statement, saying that the US plan "will require additional work" and expressed their concern about the provision on capping Ukraine’s armed forces.

They also demanded that the United States took into account EU and NATO’s opinion during "implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO," implying European sanctions against Russia and the European Commission’s plan to expropriate immobilized Russian assets.

Tags
UkraineUnited States
European leaders may visit Washington to discuss plan on Ukraine — TV
According to the TV channel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be among them
Read more
Fifteen Ukrainian battalions blocked near Kupyansk — Putin
The Russian president requested details on how further operations in this direction are planned to be carried out
Read more
Press review: Russia ready for disarmament talks with US as Washington pushes Kiev talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 20th
Read more
Putin to outline further development of Russian forces at Defense Ministry board
According to the Kremlin press service, the event will summarize the results of the Russian Armed Forces' efforts this year and assign tasks for the next
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash at Dubai airshow
The pilot was unable to eject
Read more
German government was aware of US peace plan for Ukraine since late October — media
After details of the plan leaked to the media, panic broke out in Berlin, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz making frantic calls to his European counterparts
Read more
Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting
The Russian president spoke on this topic for six minutes
Read more
TASS gets international award for its project on Napoleon's Russian campaign
Russia’s news agency TASS received the Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards
Read more
West does not condemn Kiev for mocking victims of terror attack in Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that Ukrainian media celebrities "are not being subjected to cancel culture for their horrifying words"
Read more
BRICS has many options to ensure secure payments — MFA
The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans"
Read more
EU to hold emergency summit on Ukraine on November 24 — European Council
Costa confirmed that the discussion will focus on the US-proposed 28-point plan
Read more
Russia to create open platform of global growth — Putin
"It will unite investment mechanisms and technological standards, financial and logistics services, trading instruments and other solutions," the Russian leader said
Read more
Seven nations endorse Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, White House reveals
The list includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Gabon, Israel, Cambodia, Rwanda and Pakistan
Read more
Only ceasefire, peace deal can save Ukraine — Hungarian premier
The premier also told von der Leyen that her proposals to provide additional financial aid to Ukraine fail to mention "how the use of the already allocated funds will be controlled"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zvanovka in DPR, town in Zaporozhye Region
According to the statement, the liberation of Novoye Zaporozhye completed the establishment of control at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Read more
Press review: France to send 100 Rafale jets to Kiev as US threatens Russia with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 18th
Read more
Beeline’s senior management buys Vimpelcom from Veon
Veon will get 130 bln rubles ($2.2 bln) from the asset sale under the agreement
Read more
Pilot of Indian fighter jet at Dubai Airshow 2025 killed in accident — Indian Air Force
According to the statement, an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display
Read more
Prime minister of Republika Srpska resigns, new cabinet to be formed shortly
According to Radovan Viskovic, the decision to resign was agreed upon with Milorad Dodik
Read more
US admits Russia's concerns about root causes of Ukrainian conflict are justified — MFA
According to him, "without addressing profound issues, including those concerning the rights of Russians, the Russian language, and the Orthodox canonical church, it is impossible to agree on a sustainable settlement"
Read more
Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan — Sky News
Prior to the talk, Keir Starmer phoned Vladimir Zelensky, the TV channel said
Read more
Trump's peace plan aims to save Ukraine — Russian envoy
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that opponents of Donald Trump's plan "benefit from an endless war"
Read more
Russian air defenses thwarting Ukrainian attack against Sevastopol
Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev urged to stay calm, follow the security measures and remain in safe places
Read more
Lancet can disable even most advanced equipment — ZALA
The company revealed that Lancet operators have successfully destroyed over 260 American M777 towed howitzers, more than 100 M109 self-propelled howitzers, and over 60 Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery pieces
Read more
Russia to be invited to G8, get sanctions lifted, if it adopts US plan — WSJ
Under the plan, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up
Read more
Eindhoven Airport suspends operations
Anti-drone aids of the Dutch defense forces were made ready, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said
Read more
Ukraine should reduce its armed forces by 2.5 times under US plan — The Economist
The Financial Times informed that, in line with the US plan, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces is to be halved
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Nike will not renew and make new agreements with Russian partners — company
The company's business remains on pause
Read more
Japan made bacteriological weapons experiments in battle of Khalkhin-Gol — FSB
The Red Army together with Mongolian units defeated the Japanese invaders who had intruded into the territory of the Mongolian People's Republic
Read more
Israeli strikes kill at least 23 in Gaza — portal
The strikes targeted Gaza’s central and northern districts
Read more
Kremlin: Putin-Biden summit proves both leaders unwilling to bring relations to standstill
Dmitry Peskov quoted Putin saying that Russia sought "good and predictable relations" with the US
Read more
Russia, Iran almost completely shift to national currencies — Kremlin
Russia and Iran are implementing several large-scale mutual projects in the sphere of transport and energy, the press service added
Read more
Driscoll to replace Kellog as Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine — The Guardian
Trump made the decision after a delegation of high-ranking US military officials led by Driscoll met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Thursday
Read more
PREVIEW: Caucasus Investment Forum starts work
The central topic of the Forum this year will be "Investment Path: Past. Present. Future"
Read more
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
The manufacturer stated that the ship’s underwater part is the project's 'key distinguishing feature'
Read more
Russian national found dead in Thailand — website
The victim is a 36-year-old Russian national Roman Melnik
Read more
Kiev doesn’t have objective info about battlefield situation or cannot assess it — Putin
As the Russian president underlined, if Kiev is reluctant to discuss US President Donald Trump’s proposal and rejects it, then Kupyansk developments will be inevitably repeated at other important sections of the frontline
Read more
No offers on sanction lifting from US — Lavrov
Although the United States is obviously interested in doing business together, the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Zelensky actually rejects US peace plan — Ukrainian lawmaker
After a phone call with the UK, German, and French leaders, Vladimir Zelensky said in an address to the nation that he would offer an alternative to the American peace settlement plan
Read more
EU leaders send amended plan on Ukraine to Washington — magazine
European leaders had worked on their own proposals since Friday evening
Read more
Trump believes Zelensky bluffs to get better deal on Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Donald Trump's fundamental view of the conflict has not changed since his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House in February
Read more
Kremlin criticizes French president’s nuclear rhetoric
"Moreover, France is already ready to use its nuclear weapons for security and so on," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
US expects to discuss its peace plan with Russia very soon — Reuters
The Washington administration "intends to have meetings with the Russians very soon"
Read more
Trump claims China makes mistake following Beijing’s announcement of tariffs on US goods
The Tariff Commission of the State Council announced earlier that Chinese authorities would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence says prolonging conflict won’t improve Kiev's position — magazine
According to the magazine, Ukraine is facing several crises simultaneously, including the rapid advance of Russian troops, a shortage of infantry, and domestic political scandals
Read more
Russia registers 22,320 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
The total number of infected to 6,424,884
Read more
Ukraine suffers heavy losses attempting to break into Belgorod Region — commander
According to Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov, everything is under control now, and these areas are being cleared
Read more
Russian troops liberate 16 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in active operations
Read more
Britain develops plan for possible troops deployment to Ukraine — Bloomberg
Defense Secretary John Healey said that London is ready to spend over $130 million on sending and deploying its troops
Read more
Russia close to complete phaseout of imported equipment for tight reserves
Section head at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Kirill Kotlyarov said there still remains a number of positions in chemicals
Read more
Over 11,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 entered Slovakia in one month
The highest number was recorded on September 21-22
Read more
Russian MFA slams Kallas' arguments about 'good deal' with Ukraine as horrific
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also highlighted that Kaja Kallas "hypocritically accused Russia of being unwilling to negotiate"
Read more
Berlin’s any aggressive action will not remain unanswered — Russian ambassador
"This concerns both the potential use of Taurus and plans for stationing US mid-range and short-range missiles on German soil," Sergey Nechayev stressed
Read more
Ukraine puts corruption scandal suspects Mindich, Tsukerman on wanted list
Mindich’s entry says he disappeared on November 20
Read more
Russia received no US clarification on Trump’s nuclear test announcement — MFA
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian side sees "a certain discord on this issue"
Read more
Vance calls idea that Western aid to enable Kiev to prevail in conflict 'fantasy'
US Vice President JD Vance stressed that "peace might be made by smart people living in the real world"
Read more
Trump's plan for Ukraine threatens to undermine expropriation of Russian assets — Politico
The United States’ new 28-point blueprint for a ceasefire includes an idea for using €140 billion of immobilized Russian state assets for American-led reconstruction efforts once a truce has been agreed
Read more
Russia giving Kiev another chance to end conflict, ball is in its court — Russian MP
The situation on the battlefield apparently is not at Ukraine’s advantage, noted Leonid Slutsky
Read more
Russia ready to take retaliatory measures on Norwegian vessels in absence of agreements
Earlier, Norway imposed sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, banning them from fishing in the country's economic zone
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones downed as air defenses repel attack on Sevastopol
No civilian sites in the city were damaged
Read more
Kupyansk was largely under Russian control by early November — Putin
As the Russian leader recalled, Kiev was claiming that not more than 60 Russian troops were in the city, which would soon be unblocked by the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russia to cease to exist, if it stops relying on traditional values — Putin
The fragment was published on the reporter’s Telegram channel
Read more
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Switzerland for consultations on Trump’s plan
The portal said the delegation includes Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov
Read more
Macron rejects proposal to reinstate G8 format with Russia
French President noted that conditions for Russia’s return to G8 are not in place
Read more
UN may face fate of League of Nations without renewal — Belarusian Foreign Minister
The UN remains the central element of the international life, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov pointed out
Read more
Putin says Kiev lacks objective information about situation on battlefield
Russian President noted that Ukraine and its European allies are mistaken if they think they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield
Read more
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Read more
Around 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert army every month
In all, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, some 107,000 desertion and AWOL cases have been probed into
Read more
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Read more
Su-75 Checkmate fighter to begin bench tests soon — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that Rostec continues work on the aircraft
Read more
Some find Trump’s election win shocking because of legacy media’s lies, Musk says
The United States held its presidential election on November 5
Read more
Mindich case could lead to Kiev regime’s collapse, civil war — magazine
Journalist Owen Matthews believes that Vladimir Zelensky's position is threatened by Ukrainian nationalists from the Right Sector and Azov who have begun actively calling for the punishment of corrupt officials since the Mindich case was made public
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of BMP-3 fighting vehicles to Russian troops
BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles are well suited for operation in low temperatures, which is important, considering the approaching winter
Read more
Kiev's excuses for disrupting POW exchange over weekend implausible — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed to "a hundred different excuses, justifications" by Ukraine
Read more
Commander says quality of training for foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine declined
Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department Apty Alaudinov noted that most of the professionals have already been eliminated or retreated from the combat zone
Read more
Europe insists on amending at least four provisions of US plan on Ukraine — Bild
According to Bild, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz finds US proposals regarding Russia’s frozen assets to be particularly irritating
Read more
Ukrainian deputy confirms US threat to stop weapons supplies if Kiev rejects peace plan
An American delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll gave US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict to Vladimir Zelensky on November 20
Read more
US tells NATO allies that rejecting deal will only make it worse for Ukraine — newspaper
The report says the atmosphere at the talks was "somber"
Read more
Moldova blocking gas flows to Transnistria — Transnistrian leader
Vadim Krasnoselsky called on the Moldovan government to stop misleading the public
Read more
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Outgoing US administration working on new $725-mln military aid package for Kiev
Delivery would include land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)
Read more
Russian senator calls Vance's statement recognition previous US policy on Ukraine failed
Earlier, Vance described as illusory the belief that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia would enable Kiev to win the conflict
Read more
Trump says US stops trade negotiations with Canada over commercial
According to the American leader, in the commercial the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, is "speaking negatively about Tariffs"
Read more
Beeline fully owned by Russian top management now
Vimpelcom said it had acquired within the transaction framework over 96% of all Veon bonds in Russia
Read more
Russia's restrictions on rights in OPCW to lead to degradation of organization — envoy
"Despite the fact that the Westerners, relying on the cruelest bloc discipline in their ranks, try to impose decisions that go against the Chemical Weapons Convention, they do not always succeed," Vladimir Tarabrin stressed
Read more
Ukrainian army cuts, 'difficult concessions': US peace plan overview
The US is drawing up a list of potential proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine based on information from Moscow and Kiev
Read more
US open to making changes to conflict settlement plan at Kiev’s request — WP
According to the newspaper's sources, the plan must be signed by US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, and only after that will it be presented to Russia
Read more
Russia ready to work with US as part of Washington’s G20 presidency — chief delegate
Speaking about the summit’s work, Maxim Oreshkin emphasized that its agenda, discussions and documents reflect Russia’s interests
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Russia believes no one within region should be excluded from supply chains
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that the issue of sanctions was not raised at the APEC summit
Read more
Russian ambassador to Ankara says finishes work in Turkey
Alexey Yerkhov worked in Istanbul for six years and in Ankara for eight years
Read more
Moscow bans nine Japanese citizens, including top diplomat — foreign ministry
The list also includes Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and former Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda
Read more
Firefighters tackling blazes engulfing Russia’s Khabarovsk Region
The total wildfire area in the region is over 8,200 hectares, including a 7-hectare fire in the Dzugdzhursky reserve
Read more
West makes strategic mistake by ignoring Russia's resolve to defend its interests — MFA
In his view, relations with the West can rest only on a contractual basis — that is, on situational mutual understanding built on a strictly balanced approach that takes Russia’s interests into account
Read more
Ukraine, E3 nations working on counter-proposal to US peace plan — Reuters
According to the agency, other European countries will also give their input on the counter-proposal
Read more
Trump says his peace plan not final offer to Ukraine
"We are trying to get it [the conflict] ended, one way or the other", said Trump
Read more
Russian envoy calls Starmer, EU leaders warmongers, ‘chaos leaders’
He added that "chaos should not stand in the way of peace"
Read more
Group of US generals may visit Moscow next week — newspaper
They will come to discuss the US peace plan for Ukraine, the newspaper said
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more