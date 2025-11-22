IDF kills five Hamas commanders in Gaza in response to ceasefire violation

TEL AVIV, November 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed five high-ranking Hamas members in the Gaza Strip in response to a reported ceasefire violation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Today, the Hamas movement has once again violated the ceasefire by sending a terrorist to attack IDF soldiers on the Israeli-controlled territory," he said. "In response, the IDF has eliminated five high-ranking Hamas terrorists."

"Israel fully observes the ceasefire, while Hamas does not," Netanyahu added.