G20 leaders recognize need for World Trade Organization reform

JOHANNESBURG, November 22. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) believes that the World Trade Organization should undergo a major reform, the G20 leaders said in a joint declarations adopted during the summit in Johannesburg.

"We recognize that meaningful, necessary and comprehensive reform of the WTO is essential to improve its functions so that it is better suited to advance all Members’ objectives," the declaration reads.

At the same time, G20 leaders emphasized its importance as an instrument for resolving trade disputes between countries.

"We will strive to ensure that the benefits of trade reach all segments of society and that all people have the opportunity to benefit from trade," the document reads.

The G20 Summit is taking place on November 22-23 in Johannesburg. At the initiative of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the joint declaration was adopted at the start of the meeting rather than at the end.