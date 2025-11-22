G20 countries call for expansion of UN Security Council

JOHANNESBURG, November 22. /TASS/. The G20 countries support reforming the United Nations, including expanding the Security Council, according to a joint declaration adopted at the summit in Johannesburg.

"We pledge to reform the Security Council," the document stated. "We call for an enlarged Security Council composition that improves the representation of the underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups, such as Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean," it added.

Summit participants emphasized that UN reform should enable countries around the world to live in accordance with their shared goals and announced their intention to "work together with all the UN membership in the spirit of the G20 Call to Action on Global Governance Reform," which also includes reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The G20 Summit is taking place on November 22-23 in Johannesburg. At the initiative of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the joint declaration was adopted at the start of the meeting rather than at the end. All G20 member countries except the US are participating.