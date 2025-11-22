JOHANNESBURG, November 22. /TASS/. The G20 summit has begun in Johannesburg, South Africa, chaired by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, a TASS correspondent reporting from the Nasrec National Exhibition Center said.

All G20 member countries are participating, except the United States, which is boycotting the summit. The Russian delegation is headed by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office.

The two-day summit will include three sessions, all held behind closed doors. Documents to be approved at the summit are based on the core principles of South Africa’s G20 presidency: solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

South Africa plans to adopt a joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit, despite the US pushing for a statement from the chair instead, signaling that no consensus has been reached within the G20 on the set goals.