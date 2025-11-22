G20 Summit starts discussion on debt burden in Global South

JOHANNESBURG, November 22. /TASS/. Issues related to reducing the debt burden of countries in the Global South, particularly in Africa, are on the agenda of the first session of the G20 Summit, which began in Johannesburg, South Africa, under the chairmanship of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The session is closed to the media, but TASS has learned that a report by an African expert group will be presented, highlighting that sovereign debt remains a major obstacle to Africa’s development. The report recommends that highly indebted countries in the Global South unite to safeguard their interests before creditors.