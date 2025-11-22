WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. Washington, regardless of which party holds power, continues to spend American taxpayers' money on wars and support for other countries, said US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, who earlier announced her intention to resign in early January.

"The results are always the same. No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman," she said in a statement posted on her X page. According to Taylor Greene, Americans’ "hard earned tax dollars always fund foreign wars, foreign aid, and foreign interests." The lawmaker has repeatedly spoken out against Washington's ongoing support for Kiev.

Criticizing the US political system, Taylor Greene noted that the US "debt grows higher" and that jobs for American citizens are often taken by illegal immigrants. The national debt now exceeds $38 trillion. "Small businesses continue to be swallowed up by big corporations," she added. Taylor Greene emphasized that many Americans feel hopeless about their future and that homelessness is rising across the country.

The lawmaker also said Republicans are likely to lose the midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3, 2026. The vote will determine 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. Republicans currently control both chambers. She added that if her party loses the midterms, her fellow Republicans will likely have to defend US President Donald Trump from impeachment.

Earlier, Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed she would leave office on January 5, 2026. In a statement released on Friday, she expressed confidence that Trump’s America First principle should prevent other countries from influencing Washington’s policies. She argued that the interests of corporations and foreign states remain the most valued in Washington and noted that she had faced criticism from representatives of the US defense industry.

Taylor Greene has long been regarded as one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress. However, last week the US leader sharply criticized her and said he would no longer support her in the elections. She had previously said that Trump was devoting too much attention to foreign policy at the expense of domestic issues.

The lawmaker also said Trump had harshly criticized her for calling for the declassification of materials in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of molesting minors and later committed suicide. Earlier this week, Congress passed a bill requiring the US Department of Justice to release materials related to the case, and Trump signed it into law.