Trump calls Rep. Taylor-Greene's decision to resign 'great news'

NEW YORK, November 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called the decision by US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, to leave her post in early January "great news."

"I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great," the US leader told ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, adding that the lawmaker did not inform him of her decision in advance.

Earlier, Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she would leave office on January 5, 2026. In a statement released on Friday, she expressed confidence that Trump’s America First principle should prevent other countries from influencing Washington’s policies. She argued that the interests of corporations and foreign states remain the most valued in Washington and noted that she had faced criticism from representatives of the US defense industry.

Taylor Greene has long been considered one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress. However, last week the US leader sharply criticized her and said he would no longer support her in the election. Taylor Greene had previously said that Trump was giving too much attention to foreign policy at the expense of domestic issues.