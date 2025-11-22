LONDON, November 22. /TASS/. A group of US generals is expected to travel to Moscow by the end of next week to discuss the US peace plan for Ukraine, The Guardian reported, citing sources in the US.

On November 20, at a meeting in Kiev, an American delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented Zelensky with Trump's plan for settling the conflict.

The next day, at a meeting with the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready for negotiations and that the US 28-point peace plan could form the basis for a settlement in Ukraine. However, Russia is also satisfied that the current situation on the front lines, coupled with Kiev's refusal to negotiate, will ultimately lead to the achievement of the objectives of the special military operation through military means.