Polish low house calls on government to relocate Russian embassy

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Poland’s Sejm, or lower house of parliament, has passed a resolution calling on the government to relocate the Russian embassy in Warsaw.

The resolution was passed by 439 votes, with no one against and only one abstaining.

As follows from the resolution, the Sejm urges the government to take action "with respect for international law" to relocate the Russian embassy, explaining this move by its proximity to the national defense ministry.

Leader of the opposition party Law and Justice Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on September 17 that his party would submit to the Sejm a draft resolution on the relocation of the Russian embassy from the government buildings in a bid to bolster counter-intelligence. However, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that a Sejm resolution cannot be a legitimate ground for such a move.

The embassy building is Russia’s property. It is located next to the Polish defense ministry. The Polish authorities seized the embassy’s residential compound in April 2022 and the building of the embassy’s school a year later.