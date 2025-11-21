EU leaders promise support to Zelensky — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, November 21. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa promised support to Vladimir Zelensky over the phone, von der Leyen wrote on X, without directly mentioning the new US initiatives to resolve the conflict.

"Today we have discussed the current situation and we are clear that there should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote.

Von der Leyen also confirmed that on Saturday, EU leaders will hold a special meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg on the situation in Ukraine.