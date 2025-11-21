BERLIN, November 21. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrey Gnatov, has acknowledged that the past year has left the Ukrainian military thoroughly exhausted.

"The situation is very challenging; we have truly reached our limits after this year of conflict," Gnatov told the German newspaper Die Zeit. He also recognized the "extremely difficult circumstances" faced by Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukrainian as Pokrovsk).

Gnatov noted that, overall, "a clear sense of fatigue prevails across Ukraine."