Tejas aircraft that crashed in Dubai had American engine — expert

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Military analyst Mikhail Khodarenok has told TASS that the engine on the Indian Tejas light combat aircraft that crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025 was manufactured in the United States.

"This aircraft is India’s national project, a matter of national pride," Khodarenok stated. "However, the engine is American; the aircraft has yet to incorporate an Indian-made powerplant. Incidents like these at airshows and demonstration flights often cause serious reputational damage. It’s also possible that the root cause wasn’t related to the fuselage design but rather unforeseen circumstances beyond anyone’s control," he explained.

Khodarenok emphasized that it’s premature to determine the exact cause of the crash. Investigations will require analyzing the flight data recorders, a process that could take months or even years.

The Tejas is produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Development of the aircraft began in the 1980s, with its first flight taking place in 2001. In 2015, India decided to induct the Tejas into its Air Force. The Indian Ministry of Defense plans to deploy 180 Tejas Mk1As and 108 upgraded Tejas Mk2s over the next 15 years.